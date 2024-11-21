Hyundai Rolls Out IONIQ 9 Electric SUV

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space that fuses design and electric vehicle technology.

“IONIQ 9 embodies Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment and confidence in electrification,” says Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai. “Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s acclaimed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 9 offers outstanding interior space, providing customers with unique value while solidifying our leadership in the global EV market.”

IONIQ 9’s flat floor accommodates seating arrangements for six or seven occupants. The Relaxation Seats in the first and second rows can fully recline and offer a leg rest for optimal comfort, allowing up to four people to rest during vehicle charging depending on the configuration. IONIQ 9 also offers 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom, when second and third rows are combined.

The SUV’s slidable Universal Island 2.0 console delivers a walk-through front-row seating arrangement and can be moved up to 190 mm, allowing passengers in the second row to access it easily.

Energy usage efficiency is also enhanced by smoothing and balancing airflow under the body, and reduced wheel and tire resistance.

With the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model at 3,130 mm, IONIQ 9 is the first Hyundai model to eliminate the roof antenna by dividing its functions between the windshield cover (for GPS and satellite radio), the instrument panel (for Connected Car Services) and the tailgate glass (for FM/AM and Digital Multimedia Broadcasting).

Exterior lighting aligns with Hyundai’s other EV models, featuring IONIQ signature Parametric Pixel lamps with small cube projection headlights and an intelligent front-lighting system (IFS) to support improved vision and driving safety while preventing glare to oncoming vehicles.

Wheel options include standard-fit 19-inch items, 20-inch and 21-inch wheel options, and a 21-inch Calligraphy design, allowing buyers to customize the vehicle further.

The SUV is available in 16 exterior colors, including new hues such as Celadon Gray Matte, Celadon Gray Metallic, Ionosphere Green Pearl, Sunset Brown Pearl and Cosmic Blue Pearl.

IONIQ 9 is provided with Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture, with an optimized gear ratio for hill climbing and the application of a two-stage inverter for improved efficiency.

This is the first Hyundai model to feature aluminum fenders and quarter panels, contributing to a lightweight body that enhances the EV’s efficiency.

The advanced PE system’s high-voltage, floor-mounted NCM lithium-ion battery offers 110.3 kWh of system energy. IONIQ 9 is expected to achieve a WLTP-estimated all-electric range of 620 km and WLTP-targeted energy consumption of 194 Wh/km for the Long-Range RWD model with 19-inch wheels thanks to its low drag coefficient, advanced platform and battery technologies.

IONIQ 9 charges from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes using a 350-kW charger, while the platform’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) signature convenience feature and 400/800-volt multi-charging capability lower the barriers to EV adoption.

The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160-kW rear motor, the Long-Range AWD alternative features an additional 70-kW front motor, while the Performance AWD models have 160-kW motors at both the front and rear.

The Performance model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the Long-Range AWD variant takes 6.7 seconds and the Long-Range RWD version 9.4 seconds.

This SUV’s Chassis Domain Control Unit enhances driving performance with features such as dynamic torque vectoring for improved handling, and lateral wind stability control for high-speed stability.

The vehicle’s suspension system has been designed specifically to suit the application of an all-electric SUV, with a MacPherson multi-link setup at the front and a multi-link system at the rear.