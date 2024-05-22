Hyundai, Plus Demonstrate First Level 4 Autonomous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

Hyundai Motor Company and autonomous driving software leader Plus have unveiled the first Level 4 autonomous Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in the U.S. A result of the collaboration between Hyundai Motor and Plus, Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell truck is equipped with Plus SuperDrive Level 4 autonomous driving technology.

The Level 4 autonomous XCIENT Fuel Cell truck is undergoing initial autonomous driving assessments in the U.S., making it the first-ever Level 4 self-driving test on a Class 8 fuel cell electric truck to take place in the nation. The collaboration seeks to show that autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks can help make trucking safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

“We are excited to showcase our collaboration with Plus to test Level 4 autonomous driving technology with our Class 8 XCIENT Fuel Cell truck,” says Martin Zeilinger, executive vice president and head of Commercial Vehicle Development at Hyundai. “Hyundai Motor has been driving the energy transition paradigm with our advanced fuel cell technologies. By adding autonomous capabilities to our world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered XCIENT Fuel Cell truck, Hyundai is looking forward to providing fleets and vehicle operators additional solutions that enhance road safety and freight efficiencies thanks to Plus’s industry-leading autonomous driving technology.”

First introduced in 2020, the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck has conducted commercial operations in eight countries, establishing a successful track record of real-world applications and technological reliability.

In 2023, Hyundai introduced the XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor, a Class 8 6×4 fuel cell electric model, powered by two 90-kW hydrogen fuel cell systems and a 350-kW e-motor, providing a driving range of over 450 miles per charge even when fully loaded.

Plus’s SuperDrive solution is being deployed across the U.S., Europe and Australia. The system uses a combination of cutting-edge sensors — including LiDAR, radar and cameras — to provide surround perception, planning, prediction and self-driving capabilities.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company on this important initiative to create more sustainable and safe transportation options.,” says Shawn Kerrigan, chief operating officer and co-founder of Plus. “A decarbonized future with autonomous hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks that also improve safety and efficiency is one that Plus is proud to support with our cutting-edge autonomous driving technology.”

Hyundai Motor and Plus have released a video highlighting their collaboration, which can be seen here.