Hyliion Hypertruck ERX Chosen as First Electric Truck to Transport NYSE Christmas Tree

Hyliion Holdings Corp. has successfully delivered the New York Stock Exchange’s iconic Christmas tree for the 99th annual lighting ceremony. The NYSE Christmas tree has been a downtown New York mainstay since 1923. This is the first time an electric semi-truck has delivered the 18,000-pound Norway Spruce to the NYSE site in the city’s Financial District.

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX, an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator, transported the approximately 80-foot tree from West Nyack, N.Y. to Experience Square outside the exchange, where it will stay through the 2022 holiday season.

“This holiday season, Hyliion is pleased to continue its collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange by being part of this time-honored tradition and delivering some holiday cheer to Experience Square,” says Thomas Healy, CEO of Hyliion. “The NYSE’s choice of Hyliion to transport the tree reflects the exchange’s focus on ESG and strong support for the sustainability initiatives of its community of listed companies.”

“As the Hypertruck ERX powertrain moves towards production in 2023, Hyliion is deploying a series of vehicles in controlled fleet trials with some of the nation’s leading fleets. The semi-truck used to move the Christmas tree is one of these demo vehicles and now will continue to be showcased with fleets across the country,” continues Healy.

“We were thrilled to see Thomas Healy pull up to 11 Wall Street and personally deliver this year’s NYSE Christmas tree in an electric truck, underscoring Hyliion’s commitment to building a sustainable future,” states Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange. “At a moment when ESG is gaining increased attention, Hyliion told its story through action and helped to kick off our holiday celebration in a powerful way.”