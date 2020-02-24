Hyliion Delivers Hybrid Class 8 Vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing

Hyliion Inc., a company that offers fleets an easy, efficient way to decrease fuel expenses and lower emissions by turning semi-tractors into intelligent electric hybrid vehicles, says it will be providing three vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing, all of which will incorporate its 6X4HE Class 8 hybrid system.

“We are excited to deploy our technology with Penske, a company that is leading the industry shift toward electrified solutions. Our hybrid electric system on their Class 8 sleeper truck will reduce fuel consumption while also improving the driver experience,” says Thomas Healy, CEO of Hyliion.

“Our collaboration with Dana provided the opportunity to leverage its strong product development process and affiliation with leading fleets such as Penske to help foster this cooperative sustainability program for all key stakeholders,” he adds.

The remaining vehicles will be delivered throughout the year, allowing Penske to complement its fleet with the combined Hyliion-Dana Class 8 electrified solution. It will enable Penske operators, technicians and end-customers the opportunity to start taking advantage of the many benefits that electrified powertrains have without the concerns of overcoming infrastructure, grid and range hurdles. As part of the program, Penske will provide ongoing assessments on current and next-generation products.

The Hyliion 6X4HE system is available for immediate ordering.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pa. A transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions.