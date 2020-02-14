Hydro One, Ontario Power to Create Ontario’s Largest EV Fast-Charger Network

Hydro One Ltd., an electricity transmission and distribution provider, and Ontario Power Generation (OPG), the largest electricity generator in the province, say they have launched the Ivy Charging Network, a new company, which will create Ontario’s largest and most connected electric vehicle (EV) fast-charger network.

The Ivy Charging Network’s 160 level 3 fast-chargers will be at 73 locations across Ontario, which will help alleviate EV range anxiety, as Ivy’s locations will be less than 100 km apart on average.

“We play a critical role in energizing life in communities across Ontario. This fast-charger network will create a better and brighter future through a greener transportation sector while meeting the evolving energy needs of our customers and all Ontarians,” says Imran Merali, vice president of customer service at Hydro One, and co-president of Ivy Charging Network.

“By entering this growing market in partnership with OPG, Hydro One is expanding our product and service offering to deliver greater value for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders,” Merali adds.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), provided an $8 million repayable contribution to Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation to help build the EV network.

Ivy Charging Network selected Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group that focuses on EV charging and management solutions, as its service provider to operate and manage the network.