Hybrid EV Sales Grew by 76 Percent from 2020 to 2021, DOE Reports

The sale of hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) increased by 76% from 2020 to 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The first full year of HEV sales in the United States was 2000. Since then, there have been two distinct periods of growth prior to the 76% surge in sales from 2020 to 2021.

The surge from 2020 to 2021 is possibly related to rising gasoline prices. The price of gas, however, is just one of the many factors affecting vehicle sales.

HEVs are fueled with gasoline and cannot be plugged in but have better fuel economy than conventional gasoline vehicles due to their electric drive systems. HEV batteries store energy from regenerative braking, provide electric power to the wheels, and support electrical vehicle systems for short periods while the engine is stopped.

