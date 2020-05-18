HUBER+SUHNER Launches the RADOX HPC500 Charging System

HUBER+SUHNER, a global supplier of electrical and optical connectivity solutions, has launched the RADOX HPC500; a new addition to the RADOX high power charging portfolio. It is the world’s first cooled charging cable system that allows continuous charging at 500 A even in high-temperature environments.

The HPC500 cable and connector builds on the design of the HPC400 family, as well as the extensive field experience and continuous innovation in cooled cable solutions for EV charging stations. Several improvements and new features make the system ready for existing and future requirements. These enhancements include continuous 500 A charging, an IP67 connector protection rating, the option of a ready-to-use metering system and replaceable contacts for longer service life.

“The improvements we have made to the complete HPC system make this a product which enables continuous charging at 500 A for the first time,” says Max Göldi, market manager at HUBER+SUHNER.

“This helps charging station operators prepare for the future with an improved return on investment,” he adds.

Alongside the cooled cable system, HUBER+SUHNER has also developed a new 24 V cooling unit to increase cooling capacity and reduce operational temperatures of the power lines, enabling continuous 500 A charging at environmental temperatures of up to 50℃.

The new plug-and-play cooling unit, which is pre-filled with coolant, fits into existing charging stations, significantly reducing installation time. The speed of both the ventilators on the heat exchanger and the coolant pump is automatically adjusted to achieve the most efficient performance, with normal operating levels requiring lower speed, significantly reducing noise level.

Photo: The RADOX HPC500 charging system