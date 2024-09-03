Houston Rolls Out First Electric Buses for Regular Service

Passengers on two Houston bus routes will experience a quieter, smoother ride as METRO (the Metro Transit Authority of Harris County) is rolling out its first zero-emission electric buses for regular service. This pilot project represents a significant step toward enhancing the customer experience and improving service reliability.

As part of the Texas city’s September service change, the 402 Bellaire Quickline has transitioned to an all-electric fleet, replacing aging buses. The 28 OST — Wayside now has five electric buses in its fleet.

“These improvements are an investment in our customers,” says METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “The new electric buses meet our broader goals of ensuring the system is accessible, equitable and helps us close environmental justice gaps. Both routes service some communities that include minority, low-income and transit-dependent populations. It is so important we provide these customers with an easy and safe choice that they will be excited to ride.”

The 402 Bellaire Quickline runs from Chinatown to the Medical Center, serving Southwest Houston, Gulfton, and the city of Bellaire. The 28 OST — Wayside route serves neighborhoods including the Fifth Ward, which has historically grappled with air pollution.

Features of the electric buses include USB charging ports, three wheelchair securement areas, and more space for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) patrons.

Moving away from diesel is a key component of the authority’s initiative to build a more sustainable, environmentally friendly transit system. While METRO already operates more than 400 clean-running diesel-electric hybrid buses, a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant will ensure the agency has a total of 20 electric buses and 14 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in the coming years.

Photo credit