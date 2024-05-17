Honda to Show Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept, Other Products at ACT Expo

Honda will debut its Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, showcasing the start of a new demonstration project aimed at future production of fuel cell-powered products for the North American market. This exposition will be held May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company is seeking new business collaborations as it expands its hydrogen business to achieve its global goal of zero environmental impact, including carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

Watch an overview of the Honda Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Concept at https://honda.us/Class8FuelCellTruck.

“Commercial vehicles, including Class 8 trucks, where fuel cells offer the best zero-emission replacement for existing diesel applications, are a key part of Honda’s broad hydrogen business strategy,” says Ryan Harty, assistant vice president, sustainability & business development, American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

The operational Honda Class 8 truck concept is powered by three new Honda fuel cell (FC) systems, now in mass production at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC (FCSM), a joint venture production facility with General Motors (GM) in Brownstown, Michigan. The new FC system is key to the Honda hydrogen business strategy. Co-developed by Honda and GM over the past decade, the Honda FC system advances performance and doubles durability while reducing cost by two-thirds compared with the previous generation1 system.

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial utilization of its new fuel cell system: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

In addition to the Honda display at ACT Expo, Harty will provide the keynote presentation at the expo’s Ultra Clean Heavy-Vehicle Vehicle Summit on May 22 to provide further details about Honda hydrogen plans.

