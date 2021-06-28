Honda to Bring Prologue Battery-Electric SUV to Market in 2024

Honda has announced that its new battery-electric SUV, the Prologue, will be coming to market in early 2024, along with an all-electric Acura SUV.

The company says both vehicles will use the flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries based on the company’s strategic partnership with General Motors.

Honda also plans to launch a new series of EV models in the second half of the decade based on a new e:Architecture.

“Our first volume Honda BEV will begin our transition to electrification, and the name ‘Honda Prologue’ signals the role it will play in leading to our zero-emission future,” says Dave Gardner, executive vice president of American Honda. “The Prologue will provide our customers with a battery-electric SUV with the excellent functionality and packaging they’ve come to expect from Honda.”

In April 2021, Honda global CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, announced a vision to achieve carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050, including key targets for sales of electrified vehicles. This vision calls for the sales ratio of battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles in North America to progress from 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2035 to 100% by 2040.

Honda’s history with electrified vehicles began with the EV Plus in 1997.