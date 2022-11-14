Homeland Security Places Order for Beam Global EV Charging System

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered 32 Beam EV ARC off-grid charging systems and three ARC Mobility trailers for efficient system transport from Beam Global.

The systems will be deployed across eight locations for Customs Border Patrol (CBP), Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The DHS charging systems will be deployed in Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, South Carolina and four locations in Puerto Rico. Because EV ARC systems are flood-proof to 9.5 feet and wind rated to 125 mph, and have survived much higher wind speeds in the field, they are particularly well suited to provide disaster preparedness in environments like Puerto Rico. The ARC Mobility trailer is a specialized hydraulic transport system designed to efficiently relocate EV ARC charging systems.

The federal fleet comprises approximately 657,500 vehicles. President Joe Biden’s recent Executive Order 14057, with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan, calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027.

Beam products can be procured through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006, which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.