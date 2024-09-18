Home Hardware Stores Adds Volvo VNR Electric Trucks to Fleet

Volvo Trucks North America customer Home Hardware Stores, a Canadian home improvement retailer, has officially introduced two Volvo VNR Electric trucks to its fleet. The trucks are the first zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles to join the Home brand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Home Hardware Stores Limited in their journey toward a sustainable future by integrating our Volvo VNR Electric trucks into their fleet,” says Matthew Blackman, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “This collaboration marks a significant step in reducing emissions and enhancing urban delivery efficiency. By adopting these zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles, Home Hardware Stores Limited is setting a new standard in the home improvement industry.”

The two Volvo VNR Electric 6×4 tractors deployed by Home Hardware are equipped with a six-battery pack configuration, offering a range of up to 442 kilometers (275 miles). The trucks are used for last-mile deliveries from the company’s distribution center in St. Jacobs, Ontario, to stores within a 100- to-150-km radius. The battery electric trucks will help deliver home improvement and building materials to dealers under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners.

“We are proud to introduce our new battery electric trucks to our privately owned fleet,” says Kevin Macnab, president and chief executive officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Recognized by the Private Motor Truck Council as Safest Large Fleet, as well as Trucking HR Canada as a Top Fleet Employer and a Fleet of Distinction, Home Hardware Stores Limited is committed to forward-thinking logistics that evolve our supply chain to best support our dealers so they can serve their communities.”

The Volvo VNR Electric truck is suited for urban deliveries as a zero-tailpipe-emissions transportation solution, while reducing heat, noise and vibrations. This provides a quieter and more comfortable experience for the driver, leading to greater productivity and job satisfaction. The truck’s quiet operation minimizes noise pollution, which is beneficial in urban areas and the residential communities served by Home Hardware and Building Centre locations.

Vision Truck Group in Brampton, Ontario, was the first Volvo Trucks certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in the greater Toronto area. It supported Home Hardware Stores Limited in identifying the ideal Volvo VNR Electric configuration for its operations utilizing the Electric Performance Generator (EPG) tool. This tool enables fleet managers to simulate real-world routes for their battery electric trucks, considering specific route details including traffic patterns and terrain. The dealership also provides training programs for drivers to understand the nuances of operating a battery electric truck, including efficient driving practices to maximize range.

Vision Truck Group will continue to support Home Hardware Stores Limited through the Gold Service Contract from Volvo Trucks. The Gold Contract is a premium service offering exclusively for the VNR Electric truck, ensuring operational peace of mind and serving to maximize customer uptime and battery state of health.

Home Hardware Stores Limited is collaborating with AUX Energy, a wholly owned Hydro One energy solutions company, to provide charging infrastructure at its distribution center for the Volvo VNR Electric trucks. Vision Truck Group assisted Home Hardware Stores Limited in evaluating and securing funding options to offset the cost of the battery electric trucks and supporting charging infrastructure. Home Hardware Stores Limited used funding through Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Development (EVID) to help build the charging infrastructure.