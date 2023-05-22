Holcim Adding 1,000 Electric Trucks to Fleet

Holcim, a Swiss building materials and aggregates company, has signed a letter of intent with Volvo Trucks to buy 1,000 electric trucks by 2030, with the first 130 being delivered this and next year.

The Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks will be delivered to markets including France, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K.

“Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO2 reductions a reality. I’m very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim and the results we are achieving together,” says Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group.

“The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains. We are excited to be partnering with Volvo to decarbonize our European operations’ logistics with electric fleets, advancing our goal to reach 30 percent of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030,” adds Jan Jenisch, chairman and CEO of Holcim.