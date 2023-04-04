Hirschbach Motor Lines Supplies EV Trucks to Lineage Logistics

Hirschbach Motor Lines deployed five Orange EV electric yard trucks to Lineage Logistics’ facilities in the greater Kansas City area.

The move is another step in the companies’ sustainability journeys, adding to an array of carbon reduction and efficiency initiatives.

Hirschbach, a provider of transportation solutions, is providing zero-emission spotting services for two Lineage facilities in Kansas. Hirschbach has won multiple EPA SmartWay Excellence Awards, in part by reducing empty route miles and idling time to reduce emissions and maximize fuel economy.

“The Spot by Hirschbach team has been focused on bringing technology into the customer yards that we service, and Orange EV’s electric yard trucks are an exciting next step for us to continue to do the right thing for our customer, our driver team and the environment,” says Kevin Lage, Hirschbach’s senior director commercial team. “Our goal is to have 20% of our spotter fleet converted to EV by Q3 of 2023.”

Orange EV trucks utilize electricity and have a maximum powertrain efficiency of more than 90%. At the Lineage sites in Kansas, Hirschbach operates Orange EV yard trucks up to 20 hours a day, 6 days a week.

Under these heavy-use conditions, switching from diesel to electric eliminates more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide per truck annually along with diesel particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and other pollutants emitted as a result of diesel combustion.

Photo credit