Hino, Hexagon Purus Looking to Sell 10k Electric Trucks by 2030

Hexagon Purus has signed a distribution agreement with Hino Motors Sales U.S.A. Inc. whereby Hexagon Purus will produce complete battery-electric heavy-duty trucks for the U.S. market, distributed exclusively through select qualifying dealers in Hino’s network.

These vehicles will be based on Hino’s XL 4×2 truck chassis and upfitted with Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and the vehicle-level software.

The agreement targets the delivery of up to 10,000 trucks by 2030.

“Hino has been an important zero-emission technology development partner for Hexagon Purus in North America for several years, and as a development partner in Hino’s ‘Project Z’ Battery Electric Vehicle program, we are thrilled to continue building on that strong relationship in the years to come,” says Todd Sloan, EVP of Hexagon Purus.

In addition to other regulations, these trucks will be compliant with the Advanced Clean Truck regulation in California, which requires all truck manufacturers and distributors to have an incrementally higher zero-emission vehicle content when selling in California from 2024 onwards.

Hino will be responsible for after-sales service during the lifetime of the distribution agreement. Serial production of the trucks will commence in late 2024.