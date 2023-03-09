Hino Introduces Class 5 and Class 6 Electric Trucks

Hino Trucks says it intends to offer an electric version of its M- and L-Series medium-duty trucks starting next year: the Class 5 M5e cab-over and Class 6 L6e conventional models.

These trucks, which use SEA Electric’s SEA-Drive power system, will come equipped with battery capacities of 138 kWh and 220 kWh, respectively.

“Over the past several years, we have made significant strides in the push toward electrification,” says Glenn Ellis, president of Hino Trucks. “This strategic collaboration with SEA Electric is part of our plan to provide powertrain options to meet the needs for our customers and markets throughout the United States.”

The company says its national network is prepared for the coming changes, with each dealer already high-voltage-trained from Hino’s previous hybrid product and capable of safely servicing electric vehicles. Hino is also supporting the M5e and L6e via INCLUSEV, a portfolio of solutions that includes consulting, sales, infrastructure, single-source financing, support and service.

“Hino Trucks is committed to delivering vehicles that provide our customers a sustainable option,” says John Donato, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “With the support of Hino Edge telematics metrics and driver behaviors, we developed our strategy and best fit for our initial EV vocational offerings to include delivery and final-mile applications.”