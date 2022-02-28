Hillcrest Releases New High-Efficiency Inverter Design Specs for EV Powertrains

Hillcrest Energy Technologies, a clean technology company developing power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, has released design specifications for the first Hillcrest High Efficiency Inverter (HEI) commercial prototype. The silicon carbide Hillcrest HEI leverages propriety IP to achieve an adaptable design qualifiable to automotive standards and mass production specifications.

“We are focused on investing in and developing novel energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future,” states Hillcrest CEO Don Currie. “We have built an exceptional team to help us do just that and are excited to introduce our first high-efficiency inverter commercial prototype, purpose developed to enhance EV performance.”

The HEI is a new class of inverter technology that solves many common challenges faced by today’s EV powertrains. Lighter, more compact and more efficient than current inverters, the Hillcrest HEI will enable reduced overall vehicle weight, increased payload and range capability, and reduced heat production/loss, thereby optimizing battery and performance reliability.

Additionally, by materially eliminating switching losses, the HEI is able to achieve higher switching frequencies without increasing semiconductor losses and hence temperatures.

Anticipated to be rated to 250 kW 800V (with maximum of 1000V), the Hillcrest HEI is expected to achieve efficiency exceeding 99% with a power density approaching 50 kW/L. Hillcrest’s proprietary HEI technology and innovative design is scalable across a wide range of power levels and can be customized to deliver inverter advancements that make it possible for EV manufacturers to deliver more power while improving efficiency and reliability across the entire powertrain eco-system.

“We look forward to demonstrating the breakthrough capabilities of our advanced inverter technology at higher power levels, and the HEI will enable us to do just that,” says Ari Berger, Hillcrest’s CTO. “We’ve optimized the design for our top priorities – vehicle electrification and other e-mobility uses, and also recognize the value our inverter offers in numerous other high-potential applications, such as grid-connected power generation.”

“Our adaptable architecture will greatly reduce the design and manufacturing times associated with future HEI solutions and will allow technical integration of the HEI value proposition into nearly any inverter platform. We are happy to report that conversations thus far with potential partners and customers confirm the value of this flexible approach in meeting the current and future needs of our partners,” adds Currie.