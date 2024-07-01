Hight Logistics Adds Volvo VNR Electric Trucks to Fleet

Volvo Trucks North America customer Hight Logistics, a privately owned port drayage services business, is expanding its all-electric fleet with the delivery of five zero-tailpipe-emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks. At the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Hight signed a sales order for an additional nine Volvo VNR Electric trucks in 2024 and 10 more for the first quarter of 2025.

Hight prioritizes environmental sustainability and has created the new Hight Electric division, focused on acquiring battery electric vehicles and developing charging infrastructure.

“It is a privilege to work with customers who share in our mission of decarbonizing transportation to truly move the world we want to live in, and we are thrilled that Hight Logistics is expanding their fully battery electric fleet with the Volvo VNR Electric,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We had a tremendous meeting with Rudy Diaz at ACT Expo last month, where he officially signed his deal and look forward to working with everyone at Hight Logistics to support them as they continue making a difference in the communities they serve.”

Hight initially integrated three Volvo VNR Electric trucks with a four-battery configuration, including one leased through Forum Mobility, to learn how battery electric trucks fit within their fleet and operations. With this recent acquisition, the firm will soon operate a total of 27 Volvo VNR Electric trucks under the Hight Electric division. The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric model, available in a variety of configurations, can achieve an 80% charge in about 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery package. Hight ordered 24 new trucks with a six-battery configuration, which provides a range of up to 275 miles. The Volvo VNR Electric truck offers uninterrupted torque, smooth acceleration, and reduced vibration and noise.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck is well-suited for drayage operations and is designed as a zero-tailpipe-emission transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pick-up and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. Drivers can use the truck’s electric HVAC system to run air conditioning while waiting to be loaded or unloaded, adhering to no-idle zone regulations within the port.

Before transitioning to an all-electric fleet, Hight primarily used owner-operators. The company’s drivers received training from TEC Equipment’s La Mirada location to understand how to optimize the range of the Volvo VNR Electric, including how to leverage regenerative braking benefits to add power back to the battery.

The trucks will make daily runs out of the Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland in California. Routes range from 20 to 140 miles round-trip, with trucks charging overnight and opportunity charging at their warehouse between runs. Hight has installed six dual charging stations, allowing 12 trucks to charge simultaneously.

“Our customers care about moving cargo in a sustainable way, and they are seeking us out because our battery electric fleet can help them reduce their carbon footprint,” says Rudy Diaz, Hight founder and chief executive officer. “We are fully committed to the investment in zero emissions trucks, and our investment in the Volvo VNR Electric trucks is a public declaration that we are helping to lead the shift to sustainable drayage transportation solutions.”

Hight worked with its local Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealership, TEC Equipment in La Mirada, to identify the ideal configuration for its operations to maximize the performance capabilities and benefits of the Volvo VNR Electric model. TEC Equipment will also provide ongoing support, including preventative maintenance, service and charging facilities.

Funding support was provided to Hight from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and the Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) program within HVIP, which aids fleets in the adoption of cleaner transport solutions by providing financial incentives for the purchase of hybrid and zero-emission vehicles. Hight also leveraged funding from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s California Climate Investments and the federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Ports Plus grants, focused on serving disadvantaged communities (DACs) surrounding the ports.