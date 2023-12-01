Highland Wins Fleet Electrification Contract from Co-op SPURR

Highland Electric Fleets, a leading provider of fleet Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), has been awarded a competitive purchasing contract for turnkey fleet electrification services from California-based buying cooperative SPURR.

This competitive award contract for fleet EaaS and charging-as-a-service will be accessible to California public agencies including municipalities, county offices of education, community colleges, and K-12 school districts including SPURR’s over 300 member districts.

For more than 30 years, SPURR has served as a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), aggregating purchasing power and expertise for both member and non-member participants in California. These include public school districts, community colleges, county offices of education, public universities, cities, counties, municipal agencies and non-profit educational organizations.

SPURR leverages its purchasing expertise to support customers in need of fast procurement options within various energy-related sectors like telecom and internal networking, solar and energy storage (REAP), natural gas and electricity, LED lighting, energy data management, electric vehicles, and site electrification (PAVE).

“We were incredibly excited to have Highland Electric Fleets respond to our EV Charging Infrastructure & Roadmapping RFP,” says Charlie Benzyk, SPURR PAVE program technical expert. “They showed a unique ability to account for all the complicated regulatory and site-related nuances of an EV infrastructure project while maintaining a simple, value-based go to market strategy. Districts across California will benefit greatly from being able to contract directly with Highland to electrify their fleets without procurement delays that could cause them to miss out on valuable rounds of funding.”

Through SPURR’s competitive RFP for EV Charging Infrastructure & Roadmapping, Highland was awarded the right to offer its fleet and depot products to members in California. Highland supplies customers with all the components required for successful fleet electrification including planning, implementation, EV procurement and financing, charge management, training and maintenance. Highland Depot provides similar services, excluding EV procurement and financing, for members who replace their own vehicles.

“Receiving an award from key players in procurement like SPURR is a significant achievement for our company,” says Brian Buccella, chief commercial officer at Highland. “The California energy transition is accelerating quickly, and Highland is excited for this partnership and the opportunity to support education institutions interested in fleet electrification.”