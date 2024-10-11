Highland, GRID Alternatives Partner to Offer Electric School Bus Ops Training

Highland Electric Fleets, a provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) for school bus and municipal fleets, has partnered with GRID Alternatives to create a workforce development training program focused on all aspects of electric school bus operations.

The partnership aims to create a curriculum that includes critical mechanical and safety training, while making renewable energy technology and education more accessible to traditionally underserved communities.

“At Highland, our top priority is student well-being, while also investing in clean energy jobs and building infrastructure to support our partner communities,” says Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland. “This partnership with GRID Alternatives will help develop a workforce that brings care and expertise to a growing, innovative industry.”

With the growing number of electric school bus fleets nationwide, creating next-generation job training opportunities in a modernized transportation sector is vital. Highland and GRID Alternatives will help ensure that school district transportation, operations and maintenance teams have the expertise to support and sustain their electric school bus fleets while prioritizing safety through comprehensive training.

“GRID Alternatives is excited to partner with Highland Electric Fleets on its initiative to support school systems nationwide by electrifying their school bus fleets,” says Adwale OgunBadejo, vice president of Workforce Development at GRID. “As GRID continues to work to provide access to clean mobility, the timing of this initiative is perfect. Working alongside our trusted partner ChargerHelp!, GRID will provide foundational training, knowledge and safety awareness regarding zero-emission vehicles to drivers, mechanics and other community stakeholders that Highland Electric Fleets is serving.”

In coordination with ChargerHelp!, GRID Alternatives will deliver a curriculum tailored to the demands of electric school bus fleets. This training program will cover a range of essential skills including bus operation, maintenance and safety protocols. By offering targeted education for drivers, mechanics and support personnel, this initiative ensures that school districts and their teams are fully prepared to manage electric school buses confidently and carefully.