Highland Electric Fleets to Begin Work with PowerOptions Members

PowerOptions, a New England-based energy consortium, has selected Highland Electric Fleets to serve its 495 member organizations as a charging-as-a-service provider.

Under the program agreement, Highland will provide PowerOptions members with a new procurement alternative to make accessing electric vehicle supply equipment and charging services simple and affordable.

“Charging-as-a-service allows us to deliver even better value to our members for electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations,” says Heather Takle, president and CEO of PowerOptions. “The innovative structure of this new offering protects our members by shifting the risks of execution, implementation, and operation to the developers.”

PowerOptions issued a region-wide RFP for EV supply equipment and charging services. Highland was selected based on its experience, qualifications and pricing. The program agreement provides multiple benefits to PowerOptions members, including: saving time by not having to run their own RFPs for EV supply equipment and related services; saving money by leveraging competitive pricing; and reducing risk by using PowerOptions’ pre-negotiated contract.

“We are excited to work with PowerOptions to simplify electric vehicle equipment and charging procurement for educational, municipal, healthcare and other nonprofit and public organizations in New England,” says Amy McGuire, director of market development at Highland. “Demand for cleaner, healthier transportation is growing, and this partnership will help accelerate deployment and make electrification simpler and more affordable for more organizations.”

Highland’s solutions include both full-service, turnkey fleet electrification and depot electrification (EV supply equipment and charging services) – all for a fixed, annual fee over eight- to 15-year contracts. With PowerOptions, Highland will focus on deploying its depot electrification services product for the nonprofit’s members in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.