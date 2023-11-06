Hexagon Purus to Provide Integration Solutions for Freightliner eM2 Electric Truck

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), a manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, has entered into a long-term agreement with Hexagon Purus, a manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, to provide complete vehicle integration of the battery-electric Freightliner eM2, which was developed to serve vocational applications.

The integration, provided by Hexagon Purus, will incorporate Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and vehicle-level software. It will also include power-take-off options to supply power to the vocational body and the equipment.

Earlier this year, DTNA unveiled the vocational Freightliner eM2 prototype truck with vocational upfit options as part of an innovation project together with selected truck equipment manufacturers, Alamo and Altec, to lay the groundwork for expanding zero-emission solutions for vocational customers particularly in the utility, sweeper, dump, construction, towing and refuse segments.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Hexagon Purus and the potential it holds for the future of electric vocational trucks,” says Aaron Scates, vice president of vocational and medium-duty market development at DTNA. “With our shared history, combined experience, and the remarkable battery technology offered by Hexagon Purus, we look forward to yielding effective and flexible solutions for our vocational customers.”

DTNA has worked with Hexagon’s Agility division on the development of Freightliner natural gas fuel tank integration and, together with Hexagon Purus, Hexagon’s zero-emission division on DTNA’s first generation of electric vehicles.