Hexagon Purus Opening New Facility for Alt-Fuel Vehicle Work

Hexagon Purus is opening a new vehicle integration facility in Dallas that will significantly increase the company’s ability to support the buildout of alternative-fuel systems in various vehicle applications, including Hexagon Purus’ contract with Hino Motors.

The new facility is more than 200,000 square feet and with its centralized location in the U.S. supports efficient production and distribution to customers of Hexagon Purus’ complete battery electric heavy-duty trucks for the U.S. market.

Hexagon Purus has signed a 10-year lease for the facility in Dallas. The building is already constructed, allowing for a quicker move-in-date and shorter time to start of production.

Serial production of the trucks out of the new facility is currently expected to commence during the second half of 2024, and initial battery system volumes will be produced and delivered by Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kelowna, Canada. The new facility will also provide Hexagon Purus with the option to add manufacturing capacity for battery modules and packs.

“The new facility is strategically located to serve both the ‘CARB states’ truck demand and obvious applications for low-mileage battery electric vehicles like utility trucks and urban truck deliveries,” says Todd Sloan, EVP of Hexagon Purus. “These states and applications will be the main offtake areas for zero-emission trucking in the near to medium term. The new facility is also located with proximity to key suppliers, making it an ideal location for our vehicle integration operations.”