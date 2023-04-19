Hexagon Purus Locks Down Battery Supply for HD Trucks with Panasonic Energy

Hexagon Purus Systems USA LLC has signed a multi-year agreement with Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. for the supply of lithium-ion battery cells, to be integrated into Hexagon Purus’ proprietary battery systems for heavy-duty trucks.

The battery cells will be produced at Panasonic’s new facility in Kansas, beginning in early 2026. Hexagon Purus’ battery system production is initially slated for Kelowna, Canada.

“Securing our battery supply chain has been an important objective for Hexagon Purus to deliver on our customer contracts, such as the recently announced distribution agreement with Hino for the production of complete battery electric heavy-duty vehicles for the U.S. market,” says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

“Zero-emission mobility will continue to grow in significance over the next decade, and this agreement with Hexagon Purus marks an important step for Panasonic’s global strategy as a provider of innovative battery technology,” adds Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy. “Partnering with Hexagon Purus, a technology-leading provider of safe and reliable battery systems for zero-emission heavy duty trucking, will help us to drive the growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility.”