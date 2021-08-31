Hexagon Purus, Ballard Team Up on Fuel Cell Commercial Transportation

Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems are collaborating to produce Class 6 and 7 fuel cell electric trucks powered by Hexagon Purus’ turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions, and Ballard’s fuel cell module.

The truck will provide a range of over 400 miles and refueling times comparable to conventional trucks. It is a zero-emission solution for fleet owners with demanding operations, moving goods through the ‘middle miles,’ without the need to expand their fleet. Ballard’s 8th generation of the fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source.

Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 hydrogen storage systems, high-energy density ProPack battery storage and fully integrated electrified accessory systems deliver light, efficient, long-range, zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.

Look for this truck to enter California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) eligible vehicle list in 2022. First fleet deployments will be in and around the Los Angeles Basin area. First prototype of the hydrogen truck will be delivered in the Q2 2022.

“Our goal is to drive energy transformation through zero emission mobility solutions. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and battery electric drivetrain systems, and together with Ballard, pave the way to zero emission commercial transport,” says Hexagon Purus EVP Todd Sloan.

“Fuel cell and hydrogen technologies will enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector with long-range and quick vehicle refueling, without compromising on payload. Our partnership with Hexagon Purus will deliver a high performance zero emission class 6-7 truck with the integration of state-of-the-art fuel cell engine, hydrogen storage and electric drivetrain,” states Nicolas Pocard, vice president of marketing and strategic partnership.