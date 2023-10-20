Hexagon, Compass Natural Gas Focused on Safety of CNG Cylinders

Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, has entered into a strategic partnership with Compass Natural Gas, a provider of compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, to perform modal acoustic emission (MAE) requalification of composite Type 4 cylinders used in mobile pipeline trailers in the northeast U.S.

This agreement expands the footprint and further strengthens the market position of Hexagon Digital Wave’s MAE services, the company says.

Compass Natural Gas has commissioned a new site in Montoursville, Pa., strategically located for easy and efficient distribution of natural gas to a large regional customer base using mobile pipeline trailers.

The Department of Transportation requires mobile pipeline trailers to be requalified every fifth year.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Hexagon Digital Wave as it will provide mobile pipeline operators in the northeast region with the opportunity to utilize Hexagon’s proven MAE technology,” says Oscar Mendez, COO of Compass Natural Gas. “Hexagon has been pivotal to the growth of Compass over the years, and we feel that our talented and experienced staff coupled with their skilled team and innovative technology will make this a successful partnership.”

Teams from Hexagon Digital Wave and Compass just recently began performing MAE requalification services on Type 4 mobile pipeline CNG fleets, with services scheduled through the end of this year. The strategic partnership agreement will automatically be renewed annually.

MAE uses advanced electronics and sensors that capture broadband waveforms and specialty algorithms to identify structural integrity flaws present in composite pressure vessels. MAE is an authorized periodic inspection method approved by the Department of Transportation / Pipeline of Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Transport Canada. Testing using the MAE technology eliminates venting of contents to the atmosphere thereby minimizing environmental impact.