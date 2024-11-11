Hexagon Agility to Integrate Specialty Fleet Services into FleetCare Operation

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has acquired the assets of Specialty Fleet Services, a natural gas — compressed (CNG), liquefied (LNG) and renewable (RNG) — mobile service and inspection provider in the United States and Canada.

Specialty Fleet Services, based in California, provides maintenance solutions for fleets to minimize truck downtime. With this acquisition, Hexagon Agility FleetCare expands its nationwide after-sales support network to serve customers more effectively while tripling its mobile service capabilities. The business will be fully integrated into the Hexagon Agility FleetCare business operation.

Established in 2023, Hexagon Agility FleetCare is an aftermarket service solely dedicated to clean fuel fleets, assisting them in achieving higher uptime and lower total cost of ownership.

The acquisition of Specialty Fleet Services enables Hexagon Agility FleetCare to accelerate field services capability and coverage in response to market demand from fleet customers.

“To truly accelerate the switch from diesel to renewable natural gas, maintaining and servicing a clean fuel vehicle must be as easy, if not easier than for vehicles powered by traditional fuels,” says Brad Garner, senior vice president–FleetCare at Hexagon Agility. “This acquisition of Specialty Fleet Services is strategic and will bring highly sought-after field service capacity, new critical capabilities and complementary geographic coverage to our existing Hexagon Agility FleetCare offering.”

“We’re thrilled to join the Hexagon Agility FleetCare team,” adds Christopher Ciolkosz, director of Sales & Service at Specialty Fleet Services. “By combining our expertise, we are stronger and better equipped to tackle the growing adoption of natural gas in the heavy-duty sector, whether that be in New York or California, or anywhere in between.”

With 175,000 natural gas vehicles on the road in the U.S., and an increasing number of fleets making the switch to natural gas, aftermarket service will be essential to support fleets in achieving higher uptime and lower cost of ownership.

Hexagon Agility FleetCare’s total life cycle service portfolio includes: