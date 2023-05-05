Hexagon Agility Rolls Out Alt-Fuel Vehicle After-Sales Service Offering

Hexagon Agility has introduced Hexagon Agility FleetCare, its comprehensive total life cycle service portfolio for fleets of compressed natural gas vehicles and other alternative-fuel options.

“Maintaining and servicing a clean fuel vehicle must be as easy as – if not easier than – for vehicles powered by traditional fuels,” says Hexagon Agility’s Eric Bippus. “Our new offering represents a fundamental shift in after-sales services.”

The Hexagon Agility FleetCare portfolio includes the following:

Technical Support Center: Service specialists exclusive to clean fuel vehicles; experts with an average of 30+ years’ experience

Technical Training Academy: Custom training to meet specific fleet maintenance and driver needs

Mobile Field Service: Comprehensive clean fuel service with total lifecycle solutions; field specialists are strategically located to support fleets

Hexagon Agility Genuine Parts: Quality OEM replacement parts

Hexagon Agility’s fuel systems have a useful life of 20 years. Typically, CNG fleets will retire vehicles long before the end-of-life of the fuel system. To leverage its full lifespan, Hexagon Agility is also introducing an extended aftermarket Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program. The CPO program will provide a thorough factory inspection using proprietary technology. It includes a re-certification of the fuel system to install on new trucks for the secondary market or to refurbish for same fleet.

Additionally, a new Hexagon Agility FleetCare facility, strategically located near OEMs and Hexagon Agility’s Salisbury, N.C., plant is scheduled to open next month.

“Hexagon Agility’s new 40,000 sq ft facility will house parts, service, and installation operations to support the expansion of Hexagon Agility FleetCare total lifecycle portfolio.

“The facility will serve as the East Coast warehouse location with Hexagon Agility’s Genuine Parts also available at a ‘Will Call’ counter. Natural gas fuel system refurbishment and service will also be available, and the facility will serve as a staging location for Eastern Region remote field service technicians,” says Brad Garner, senior vice president of Hexagon Agility FleetCare.