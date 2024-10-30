Hexagon Agility Receives New Orders for RNG Systems Powered by Cummins X15N Engine

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA that provides renewable natural gas (RNG/CNG, or renewable/compressed natural gas) fuel systems, has received a new wave of orders valued at $4.3 million. These orders are for RNG/CNG fuel system installations in trucks powered by Cummins‘ X15N natural gas engine, designed specifically for the North American heavy-duty commercial truck market.

The new orders come from over 30 Class 8 fleets, of which 40% are new adopters of RNG/CNG.

Currently, Kenworth and Peterbilt offer natural gas truck options powered by the X15N engine. Daimler has said it will start production of its X15N-equipped trucks in 2025.

“With the new 15-liter engine (X15N), RNG trucks now match diesel-like performance in both power and range,” says Eric Bippus, executive vice president of Sales and Systems Development at Hexagon Agility. “Equipped with a fuel system from Hexagon Agility, Class 8 trucks with the X15N can achieve a range of up to 1,200 miles. This unlocks a whole new segment of the truck market, enabling cost savings and emission reduction benefits that an RNG truck offers. Following on the heels of positive piloting programs, the breadth of fleets placing new orders and the high quoting activity we are experiencing signifies that the market is embracing this technology as expected.”

The X15N natural gas engine by Cummins is designed to deliver a range of long-haul applications like diesel, while significantly reducing emissions. Powered by RNG/CNG, the X15N can meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations in 2024 and 2027.

Approximately 330,000 heavy-duty trucks are sold annually in the North American market. Currently, 100,000 of these trucks make up the addressable market for RNG/CNG solutions. The 9- and 12-liter natural gas engines offered are well-suited for vocational and day cab regional haul applications. This is supported by a network of over 1,600 public and private RNG/CNG fueling stations across key transport corridors in North America.

With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft (~2500 Nm), the X15N engine meets the needs of long haul/heavy load demands for high horsepower and offers a range of up to 1,200 miles (2,000 km), matching the capabilities of diesel. This expansion adds 230,000 heavy-duty trucks to the addressable RNG/CNG market annually.