Heavy-Duty Fleet Augments LNG-Fueled Operations with Hydrogen

Hyzon Motors Inc. has delivered its first 55-ton milk truck to Transport Groep Noord, a carrier providing transportation for multinational dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The HyMax 450 Puller, which is built on a Class 8 DAF truck chassis, is expected to have a range of about 325 miles with over 700 hp. Transport Groep Noord plans to operate the truck on specific routes in the north of the Netherlands.

Transport Groep Noord operates 25 trucks for FrieslandCampina. This order lays the foundation for FrieslandCampina in the transition of its entire fleet to zero-emissions vehicles. With branches in 38 and brands in over 100 countries, as well as over 20,000 employees, FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

“Over five years ago, FrieslandCampina started using liquid natural gas as a cleaner fuel, and we successfully stimulated filling stations all over the Netherlands to supply this type of fuel,” says Hans Wieleman, FrieslandCampina’s milk logistics manager. “Now we try to do the same with hydrogen, in close cooperation with Hyzon and Transport Groep Noord. Transport is and will remain important to further increasing sustainability at FrieslandCampina.”

Hyzon says hydrogen-powered trucks can carry two to five tons more than battery electric trucks due to the lower weight of hydrogen fuel systems.