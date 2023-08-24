Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Charging Depot Coming to Port of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, has received a $1.5 million Community Project Funding (CPF) grant to help LACI install public charging infrastructure dedicated for use by electric heavy-duty trucks.

These trucks transport freight between the Port of Los Angeles and nearby distribution centers; the charging depot will be the port’s first-ever public electric truck fast-charging station.

“The success of our clean energy future requires investments in charging infrastructure today,” says California State Rep. Nanette Barragán, who helped secure the grant. “LACI has the vision and capacity to accelerate the adoption of EV heavy-duty drayage trucks in support of decarbonization goals and to improve the health and welfare of our frontline communities.”

LACI’s Transportation Electrification Partnership (TEP) has set a target for 40% of all short-haul drayage trucks to be zero emissions and 60% of all medium-duty delivery trucks to be electric by the time of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Further, the Ports of LA and Long Beach’s Joint Clean Air Action Plan requires 100% of the drayage trucks registered and serving the ports to be zero emissions by 2035.

The new chargers will be capable of providing electric drayage trucks with a full charge in half an hour.