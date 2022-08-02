HDR Boosts Transportation Team with Carly Macias, Justin Robbins

HDR has added two senior leaders in zero-emission transportation, focusing on transit agencies and state departments of transportation. Carly Macias, LEED GA, ENV SP, is the new zero-emissions mobility senior program manager. HDR has promoted Justin Robbins, AICP, to serve as the senior electrified mobility state DOT program development leader.

Based in Denver, Macias will provide transit agencies and fleet owners with strategic leadership as they move toward the vision of zero emissions mobility. She brings over a decade of transit experience, including working with transit agencies across the country to develop zero-emission bus plans and deployment projects for the past five years. Macias is the chair of the American Public Transportation Association’s Zero Emission Fleet Committee and a member of the Women of EVs Colorado chapter.

In his new role, Robbins will help HDR develop and mature HDR’s business providing state departments of transportation and local agencies with zero-emissions mobility assistance. His expertise spans technology planning, city and regional planning as well as architecture. His electric vehicle and zero-emissions mobility experience includes work with public and private entities, such as multi-state collaboration for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Robbins served as the project manager and subject matter expert guiding plans for Minnesota, Kentucky and North Dakota to help each state achieve their EV-related infrastructure efforts. To help Florida DOT tackle the challenge of range anxiety, he served as a task lead to develop policy framework increasing adoption of EVs and supporting statewide charging infrastructure.