Hallcon Celebrates Second Electric Vehicle Operations Center Opening in Bay Area

Hallcon Corporation, a provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its new Electric Vehicle Operations Center in Fremont, California. This 3.3-megawatt facility is the organization’s second EV charging site in the Bay Area, representing a milestone in Hallcon’s mission to enhance EV infrastructure across North America.

The opening of this site signifies the completion of construction on the first phase of Hallcon’s multi-platform vehicle charging facility. Upon project completion, this facility will be able to charge over 120 light-, medium-, and heavy-duty EVs daily, eliminating more than 10 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually.

“We are thrilled to open our newest EV Operations Center and continue to lead the advancement of EV infrastructure development in the Bay Area,” says John R. Stoiber, Hallcon president and CEO. “This facility will accelerate our clients’ transitions to electric vehicles and establishes Hallcon as the premier EV infrastructure and transportation partner for companies that are seriously committed to sustainable transportation.”

The Fremont EV Operations Center is the second in a series of large-scale EV infrastructure construction projects currently in development by Hallcon. The company also has a 3.3-megawatt site in San Jose, Calif., and is developing a 5.0-megawatt site in Redmond, Washington.