GSA, Eaton Expand Contract to Cover EV Supply Equipment for Federal Projects

Intelligent power management company Eaton has contracted with the General Services Administration (GSA) was expanded to include EV supply equipment (EVSE) and services. Using the GSA schedule, Veterans Affairs (VA) is procuring Eaton Green Motion electric vehicle (EV) chargers for the VA Medical Center in Coatesville, Pa.

“For decades, federal agencies have relied on Eaton to advance sustainable, resilient electrical infrastructure projects,” says Jim Dankowski, the federal government marketing director at Eaton. “Today, our longstanding government taskforce and energy transition team are also helping simplify every aspect of EVSE projects – from the charger to the grid. With one of the largest and most experienced teams of power system engineers in the industry, we’re ready to make electric transportation work efficiently, sustainably and safely.”

The newest Eaton solutions and services included in the GSA blanket purchase agreement (BPA) include its smart breaker chargers and energy storage solutions. The GSA contract additions also provide a framework to support state and local government EVSE projects, including necessary upgrades and updates to building energy systems.

The company is steadily investing in its U.S. operations and manufacturing base to support increased customer demand for its solutions powering homes and businesses, including federal electrification projects. These investments include adding more than 1,000 U.S. jobs across manufacturing and business roles to its more than 26,000 U.S.-based employees located across 253 facilities.