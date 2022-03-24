GreenPower BEVs Now Qualify for California HVIP Funds

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s purpose-built buses and trucks are now eligible for vouchers ranging from $60,000 to $375,000 per battery-electric vehicle through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

The program is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. PT on March 30, 2022, with $196,600,000 available in standard HVIP funds; $65,500,000 set aside for public transit; and $122,000,000 set aside for public schools in small and medium air districts. GreenPower’s HVIP-eligible models include the company’s electric school bus line including the BEAST (Type D) and NanoBeast (Type A); Class 8 transit bus line; and Class 4 EV Star product line, which consists of both cargo trucks and passenger vans.

“GreenPower’s delivery history through HVIP is outstanding, and we look forward to leveraging this year’s funding to put even more vehicles on the road,” comments Michael Perez, director of contracts and grants at GreenPower. While lead times have proven to be a major obstacle for others in the program, GreenPower has distinguished itself from competitors by consistently delivering HVIP-funded vehicles in a timely fashion.”

“GreenPower has a successful history of securing funding and fulfilling orders through HVIP,” says Ryne Shetterly, vice president of sales and marketing at GreenPower. “Purchasers who partner with GreenPower to obtain HVIP vouchers seize a rare opportunity to acquire best-in-class battery-electric vehicles at dramatically discounted prices.”