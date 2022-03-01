GreenPower Supplies 1,500 EV Star Cab/Chassis for Workhorse Step Vans

Workhorse Group Inc. and GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. have signed a multi-year supply agreement to facilitate the manufacturing and delivery of medium-duty Class 4 step vans into the North American market. During the 21-month schedule, GreenPower will deliver 1,500 EV Star cab and chassis to Workhorse, starting in July 2022.

The chassis are to be used in the production of Workhorse’s new Class 4 W750 step van line, which is slated to enter production in Q3 2022. Workhorse will complete the manufacturing process and deliver finished step vans to its customers in the United States and Canada. The agreement includes deposits based on delivery thresholds and also contains a renewal option.

“Workhorse is delivering on our commitment to pioneer the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles by developing and building safe, reliable and versatile electric commercial delivery vehicles,” says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Our partnership with GreenPower is a crucial step in a multi-pronged effort to redefine our product portfolio. The Class 4 W750, alongside our legacy Class 3 C-1000 and W56 platform launching in 2023, will enable Workhorse to address the entire Class 3-6 commercial vehicle market.”

Workhorse will have exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada to sell Class 4 step vans based on the GreenPower-supplied base vehicle. The finished Class 4 step vans will be available under the Workhorse brand with Workhorse after-sales and support service.

“We are honored to partner with Workhorse to bring their Class 4 step van to market leveraging GreenPower’s EV Star cab and chassis platform,” comments Fraser Atkinson, GreenPower’s CEO. “Our technically advanced and proven EV Star line of vehicles that will underpin the new Workhorse vehicle also support our all-electric medium-duty paratransit, micro-transit, executive shuttle, vanpool and cargo delivery vehicles. Given our depth of experience we are confident in our ability to meet and exceed Workhorse customer requirements and expectations.”

The W750 will feature up to 150 miles of all-electric range, with a payload capacity of 5,000 lbs., as well as standard 60 kW DC fast-charging and optional 60 kW wireless-charging capabilities.

“We have been collaborating with Workhorse on this project for over six months and have already delivered several EV Star cab and chassis base vehicles to Workhorse,” adds Brendan Riley, GreenPower’s president. “We look forward to ramping our activities on the co-development and integration of our vehicle with the Workhorse W750. We have been working with our partners to ensure the production and timely delivery of the vehicles pursuant to the initial delivery schedule as well as to support additional growth opportunities.”