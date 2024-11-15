GreenPower Ships Eight EV Star Passenger Vans to Washington University

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has shipped eight EV Star passenger vans to Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, for on-campus student transportation with an additional two to be delivered later this quarter.

“We are excited to be deploying this follow-on order to Washington University,” says Claus Tritt, GreenPower’s vice president of Medium-Duty and Commercial Sales. “The university has been providing student transportation on campus for almost two years now with five EV Star passenger vans. The addition of 10 more all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission GreenPower vehicles will allow the university to provide safe, sustainable and healthy transportation for its students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

The EV Star Passenger Vans for Washington University are multi-purpose, zero-emission vehicles with a range of up to 150 miles and offer dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. These vehicles come with an electric bus door for easy accessibility and rear BraunAbility ADA lifts and Q’STRAINT wheelchair securement positions. They also include an optional bike rack on the front of each van to provide further mobility options for students.