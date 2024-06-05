GreenPower Introduces Electric Refrigerated Medium-Duty Delivery Truck

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has unveiled the EV Star REEFERX, a new all-electric refrigerated medium-duty delivery truck. This vehicle is available for orders immediately.
Built on GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis platform, the EV Star REEFERX is fully customizable with a lighter body to allow for increased payload. Designed to serve mid- to last-mile refrigerated delivery and catering applications, the EV Star REEFERX moves goods that need to be temperature-controlled, including fresh and frozen foods, flowers and pharmaceuticals. The vehicle body features a one-interior-wall structure to allow for seamless sanitation, consistent insulation throughout and a longer life.
“The EV Star REEFERX offers customers a unique, modern and versatile all-electric commercial vehicle that boasts a higher payload capacity,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “Through this offering, we are able to provide fleet owners a reliable way to deliver refrigerated and frozen goods on daily routes. Combining exceptional performance and efficiency, the EV Star REEFERX is purpose-built to be an electric refrigerated vehicle, making it a superior product for a wide use of applications requiring multi-temperature zones — without the sticker shock.”
Advantages of the EV Star REEFERX include:
- One-piece box design provides multiple benefits including ease of repair, quick assembly, flat packing for dealers, and a one-piece wall structure that provides consistent insulation and a longer life.
- Multi-temperature zones to accommodate a variety of items requiring different storage temperatures.
- Reduced day-to-day vehicle upkeep through sanitation downtime. With one interior wall, customers will save time as minimal seams on the vehicle reduce the time it takes for day-to-day upkeep including sanitation.
- Built for around-the-clock delivery capabilities through a range of up to 150 miles and a payload capacity of up to 5,500 lbs.
- Optimal battery placement provides a lower center of gravity, resulting in maximum cargo capacity.
- A lighter body increases payload capacity, saving customers both time and money, along with eTRU being powered by a high-voltage battery.
- Mitigates temperature variation with three-inch-thick PET (polyethylene terephthalate) foam, made from recyclable material with a closed-cell foam composite that will not absorb water.
- Customizable options for low- or high-voltage refrigerator units, depending on specific uses. Various insulation thicknesses can meet different applications and environments.
- Multiple-door options with rear door standard and a rear roll-up door optional as well as optional side door and other locations.
- Improves total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet owners through ease of maintenance and reduced vehicle downtime.
“Federal and state regulations continue to drive the rapid adoption of all-electric commercial vehicles,” adds Riley. “The global refrigerated trucks market size reached $9.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2032. With California’s proposed regulation for all Transportation Refrigeration Units (TRUs) to achieve zero-emissions by the end of 2035, combined with the increasing demand from consumers for online shopping and home grocery delivery, a significant market opportunity exists for this vehicle. GreenPower is well-positioned to support the perishable goods category with a robust product offering and a well-established nationwide dealer network.”
Through GP Truck Body, customers can use a single manufacturing entity for streamlined warranty claims, service and overall customer experience.