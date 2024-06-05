GreenPower Introduces Electric Refrigerated Medium-Duty Delivery Truck

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has unveiled the EV Star REEFERX, a new all-electric refrigerated medium-duty delivery truck. This vehicle is available for orders immediately.

Built on GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis platform, the EV Star REEFERX is fully customizable with a lighter body to allow for increased payload. Designed to serve mid- to last-mile refrigerated delivery and catering applications, the EV Star REEFERX moves goods that need to be temperature-controlled, including fresh and frozen foods, flowers and pharmaceuticals. The vehicle body features a one-interior-wall structure to allow for seamless sanitation, consistent insulation throughout and a longer life.

“The EV Star REEFERX offers customers a unique, modern and versatile all-electric commercial vehicle that boasts a higher payload capacity,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “Through this offering, we are able to provide fleet owners a reliable way to deliver refrigerated and frozen goods on daily routes. Combining exceptional performance and efficiency, the EV Star REEFERX is purpose-built to be an electric refrigerated vehicle, making it a superior product for a wide use of applications requiring multi-temperature zones — without the sticker shock.”

Advantages of the EV Star REEFERX include:

One-piece box design provides multiple benefits including ease of repair, quick assembly, flat packing for dealers, and a one-piece wall structure that provides consistent insulation and a longer life.

Multi-temperature zones to accommodate a variety of items requiring different storage temperatures.

Reduced day-to-day vehicle upkeep through sanitation downtime. With one interior wall, customers will save time as minimal seams on the vehicle reduce the time it takes for day-to-day upkeep including sanitation.

Built for around-the-clock delivery capabilities through a range of up to 150 miles and a payload capacity of up to 5,500 lbs.

Optimal battery placement provides a lower center of gravity, resulting in maximum cargo capacity.

A lighter body increases payload capacity, saving customers both time and money, along with eTRU being powered by a high-voltage battery.

Mitigates temperature variation with three-inch-thick PET (polyethylene terephthalate) foam, made from recyclable material with a closed-cell foam composite that will not absorb water.

Customizable options for low- or high-voltage refrigerator units, depending on specific uses. Various insulation thicknesses can meet different applications and environments.

Multiple-door options with rear door standard and a rear roll-up door optional as well as optional side door and other locations.

Improves total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet owners through ease of maintenance and reduced vehicle downtime.

“Federal and state regulations continue to drive the rapid adoption of all-electric commercial vehicles,” adds Riley. “The global refrigerated trucks market size reached $9.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2032. With California’s proposed regulation for all Transportation Refrigeration Units (TRUs) to achieve zero-emissions by the end of 2035, combined with the increasing demand from consumers for online shopping and home grocery delivery, a significant market opportunity exists for this vehicle. GreenPower is well-positioned to support the perishable goods category with a robust product offering and a well-established nationwide dealer network.”

Through GP Truck Body, customers can use a single manufacturing entity for streamlined warranty claims, service and overall customer experience.