GreenPower Delivers Four Electric Buses to West Virginia School Districts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has delivered four all-electric, purpose-built Type A Nano BEAST school buses to Cabell, Clay, Monongalia and Kanawha counties in West Virginia.

The deliveries followed the rollout of the first manufactured all-electric school buses from the company’s South Charleston manufacturing facility earlier this week.

“Delivery of the four Nano BEASTs represents the first all-electric, purpose-built school buses manufactured in West Virginia,” says Michael Perez, vice president of School Buses, Contracts and Grants for GreenPower. “These Nano BEASTs are part of the 41 all-electric GreenPower school buses purchased by the state of West Virginia for school districts across the Mountain State. The 37 all-electric, purpose-built Type D BEASTs which are part of the same order, and the additional one BEAST purchased by Kanawha County, are set for delivery in 2024.”

One Nano BEAST is being delivered to Monongalia County while the three Nano BEAST Access options are going to Cabell, Clay and Kanawha counties. The Nano BEAST is a Type A all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 24 students. The Nano BEAST Access option has seating for up to 18 ambulatory passengers and up to three or more Q’STRAINT wheelchair securements, complemented with a BraunAbility rear curbside lift.

“Monongalia County Schools is excited to receive the very first Nano BEAST manufactured in West Virginia,” says Dr. Eddie R. Campbell, superintendent of Monongalia County Schools. “This first all-electric school bus is the start of our transition to a cleaner, safer transportation plan for our students. The school district has already ordered a second GreenPower Nano BEAST with the Access option.”

“As the home county school system where GreenPower’s West Virginia manufacturing plant is located, the Kanawha County School District is proud to have been the first county to take delivery of a Nano BEAST Access Type A school bus yesterday,” adds Kanawha County Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams. “There are former Kanawha County students that were part of the GreenPower team that built our bus. And with GreenPower’s tremendous growth we look forward to more of our graduates working there.”

Clay County School District was the first school district in the nation to deploy a Type A, all-electric, purpose-built school bus with a wheelchair lift and securements when it put the GreenPower Nano BEAST in service in October 2022 during the #YesWV All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project implemented by the state of West Virginia and GreenPower.

“It’s an exciting time for West Virginia and the Clay County School District is ecstatic to receive a GreenPower Nano BEAST Access,” says Philip Dobbins, superintendent of Clay County Schools. “Our participation in the pilot project showed the value these GreenPower all-electric school buses have. A cleaner, safer ride and reduced operating and maintenance costs are benefits widely known. What we also found is the quiet ride of the all-electric bus helps reduce behavioral problems, especially when transporting students with special needs.”

“Today marks an important step as we work to update our bus fleet,” says Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe. “Within Cabell County, there is excitement among our transportation department, parents, students and the community as we welcome the first GreenPower all-electric school bus into our fleet. Our school district proudly supports the manufacturing of GreenPower school buses right here in West Virginia, contributing to our local economy and technological advancements.”