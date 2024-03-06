GreenPower Delivers First BEAST Bus in Arizona to Phoenix School District

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has delivered the first GreenPower all-electric Type D BEAST school bus in Arizona to the Phoenix Elementary School District.

“We are pleased that the Phoenix Elementary School District has selected a GreenPower purpose-built school bus to help the school district transition its fleet to safe, sustainable and sensible all-electric student transportation,” says Brendan Riley, GreenPower president. “The demand for all-electric school buses remains high, and we are proud to deploy the first BEAST in Arizona here in Phoenix.”

GreenPower’s BEAST is a 40-foot Type D all-electric, zero-emission school bus. Designed from the ground up, it is a unified structure that features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium on a high-strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. The complete flat floor design allows for tracking with no obstacles, and the high floors keep students out of the crash zone. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC fast-charging rates up to 85 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

Phoenix Elementary School District #1 operates 15 schools offering preschool through 8th grade education in the heart of Phoenix. Serving about 5,000 students, the school district has a diverse student population that speaks 20 different languages.

“Phoenix Elementary School District is excited to deploy the GreenPower BEAST, to further our commitment toward safe and sustainable transportation,” says Dr. Deborah Gonzalez, district superintendent. “Children are more susceptible to air pollution due to their developing respiratory systems, and all-electric school buses reduce exposure to NOx (nitrogen oxide) produced by traditional buses which can adversely affect student’s health and academic performance. We are grateful to our community for passing bonds that allow us to invest in fostering a cleaner environment for our students, drivers and community.”

The school district purchased the BEAST through GreenPower’s authorized school bus dealer RWC Group.

“When it comes to providing safe and reliable transportation to students, a school bus is an essential investment, and an all-electric school bus has the capability to take safety and reliability a step further,” says Tom Hartman, general manager of RWC’s Bus Division. “RWC is committed to serving the state of Arizona, providing a selection of the highest quality all-electric school buses, and we are thrilled that Phoenix Elementary School District chose us and GreenPower to help fulfill their sustainable transportation needs.”