GreenPower Delivers First ADA-Compliant Electric School Bus

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. has deployed the first purpose-built Type A, all-electric, zero-emission, ADA-compliant school bus in Clay County, W.V.

“Clay County Schools is excited to be the first school district to utilize GreenPower’s all-electric Nano BEAST school bus with ADA capabilities,” says Joe Paxton, superintendent of Clay County Schools. “We are constantly searching for new technologies to improve our district and experience for our students. We look forward to being a part of this project and the multitude of benefits of an all-electric fleet to come.”

“GreenPower, along with its partner Constellium, has developed a full monocoque structure that utilizes the proven GreenPower purpose-built EV Star platform,” states Brendan Riley, GreenPower’s president. “The passenger compartment features a flat floor to ensure excellent accessibility for wheelchairs and ensure that there are no seats with compromised foot and legroom.”

Riley also noted the Nano BEAST all-aluminum body is stronger than any other body used for other Type A school buses on the market and the GreenPower design has a higher passenger floor that keeps students out of the typical crash zone.

The Nano BEAST has a range of up to 150 miles. Its dual port charging is a standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC fast-charging rates up to 61 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

Configured for up to 18 passengers with one wheelchair position and 14 passengers with two wheelchair positions, the Nano BEAST features the BraunAbility wheelchair lift and the Q’Straint wheelchair securement system.

The clean sheet design approach of the Nano BEAST facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero-emissions student transportation. It is purpose-built on GreenPower’s flagship EV Star platform.