GreenPower Delivers 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis to Canadian Upfitter

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles, delivered 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis at the end of the 2023 fourth quarter.

“GreenPower delivered 10 EV Star Cab and Chassis to the Canadian unit of a global retailer who will upfit the vehicles for fulfillment of orders to the end consumer in the greater Toronto market,” says Claus Tritt, GreenPower’s vice president of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales, who adds that a Canadian leasing company financed the vehicles. “The company will upfit the vehicles with its own cargo box in order to facilitate last and middle-mile home deliveries.”

The all-electric GreenPower proprietary EV Star Cab and Chassis was designed to take on any mid and last-mile delivery while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emissions vehicle. It is purpose-built to be an electric vehicle and is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases.

With a carrying capacity of 7,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles, the GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis is suitable for any fleet. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set a standard for zero-emission goods and people transportation.

The EV Star Cab and Chassis went through final assembly and inspection at GreenPower’s South Charleston, W.V. facility. The plant where GreenPower’s Type A Nano BEAST and Type D BEAST all-electric school buses are manufactured also serves as a hub for processing the EV Star Cab and Chassis for East Coast distribution in the United States and Canada. During the fourth quarter of 2023, GreenPower also delivered nine BEAST school buses in California, four Nano Beast school buses in West Virginia, two EV250 thirty-foot transit buses to a city in California, five EV Star Passenger Vans leased to an airport and transportation services providers, one EV Star Refrigerated Cargo Van to a University in California, two EV Star Passenger Vans and an additional EV Star Cab and Chassis.

GreenPower has more than 100 EV Star Cab and Chassis ready for delivery that were delayed by customers. Additionally, Lion Truck Body, a wholly owned subsidiary of GreenPower, delivered 40 truck bodies during the quarter.