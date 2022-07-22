GreenPower Customers Gain Access to Funding From Transport Canada’s iHMZEV Program

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. customers in Canada can now receive funding under Transport Canada’s newly launched incentive program for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles (iMHZEV). Thirteen of GreenPower’s vehicle models are eligible for incentives from $75,000 up to $150,000 including the EV Star vehicle line up and shuttle buses.

The Canadian government, through Transport Canada, has announced nearly $550 million in funding for the purchase or lease of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles through the iMHZEV Program. The incentives are available for up to 10 eligible vehicles per calendar year purchased or leased by Canadian organizations (for profit and nonprofit), provinces, territories and municipalities incentives at the point of sale.

Purchasers in British Columbia may also apply for the Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive (SUVI) for a rebate of up to $100,000. These can be combined or stacked with the iMHZEV incentives up to 75% of the purchase price for GreenPower vehicles.

Eligible GreenPower vehicles listed under the iMHZEV Program include the EV Star Cargo, EV Star Max seating, EV Star ADA, EV250 thirty-foot shuttle and EV350 forty-foot shuttle.

“GreenPower can assist customers now in applying for the incentives and navigating the application process,” says Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. “The iMHZEV Program opens up availability in the market for our EV Star Cargo and EV Star for shuttle operations. Our customers can also purchase the EV Star Cab and Chassis to build their own body specific to their needs and requirements. GreenPower has delivered hundreds of its proven EV Star to customers with more than 1,600 additional vehicles on order.”