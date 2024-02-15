GreenPower Appoints Monarch Truck Center as California Bay Area Dealer

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has appointed Monarch Truck Center, a medium-duty truck dealer in the California Bay Area, as its commercial dealer serving the St. Clara, San Jose and Union City, California markets.

As a dealer for GreenPower, Monarch will sell and rent/lease the full EV Star lineup of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission commercial vehicles, including the EV Star Cargo Plus box truck.

“GreenPower is excited to welcome Monarch Truck Center to our network of commercial EV truck dealers,” says Claus Tritt, GreenPower’s vice president of medium-duty and commercial vehicle sales. “They are a current customer of GreenPower’s wholly owned subsidiary Lion Truck Body, making this new dealer relationship a natural.

“Monarch’s customer-centric approach fits well with GreenPower’s one-stop shop philosophy for sales, upfitting, delivery and service,” adds Tritt. “They have a vested interest in their customer’s business and value the overall customer experience whether the customer is purchasing a vehicle, renting, leasing or in need of service.”

Monarch placed an order recently for four all-electric, zero-emission GreenPower EV Star Cargo Plus commercial vehicles that will immediately be available for sale to its customers. With a standard 836 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the GreenPower EV Star Cargo Plus exceeds delivery needs with improved payload to range ratios. The box truck has an optimal battery placement that provides for a lower center of gravity, resulting in maximum cargo capacity of up to 5,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles.

“We are proud to offer our customers the best vehicles available in the marketplace,” says Nicole Guetersloh, president of Monarch. “Adding the GreenPower EV Star lineup of purpose-built, Class 4 trucks to our inventory gives us an opportunity to sell a proven all-electric vehicle to our customers who are looking to reduce their carbon footprint with zero-emission transportation.”

Guetersloh noted that Monarch has now been listed as an approved California HVIP dealership for GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built commercial vehicles. A HVIP-approved dealer is responsible for requesting vouchers on behalf of customers at the point of purchase. HVIP accelerates commercialization of zero-emission vehicles by making them more affordable through the voucher program.

“With an enhanced HVIP voucher, small fleet operators have the ability to work with Monarch to purchase a brand new GreenPower all-electric vehicle for less than $25,000 before taxes, and that is before any realized federal tax credit benefit from the federal incentives program,” says Tritt.