GreenPath Secures Additional Order for 50 Hyliion Hypertruck ERX Units

GreenPath Logistics has ordered 50 Hyliion Holdings Corp. units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX production slots. The Dallas-based, full-service private fleet – which uses only vehicles powered by alternative fuels – is the first member of the Hypertruck Innovation Council to place an order of Hypertruck ERX units.

GreenPath Logistics placed an initial order of 20 Hybrid eX units in December 2021 and will collaborate with Hyliion to begin the initial controlled fleet trials for the Hypertruck ERX in their operations later this year, where they move freight for customers such as Amazon, UPS and the United States Postal Service. With the addition of the GreenPath Logistics order, Hyliion now has 150 Hypertruck ERX production slots confirmed, with reservations for nearly 2,000 additional units.

“GreenPath Logistics’ resolute commitment to sustainability and alternative fuels make them an incredibly valuable Hypertruck Innovation Council member, and I’m thrilled that their experience with our powertrain solutions has led to further collaboration and the integration of Hypertruck ERX units in their fleet,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“Our commitment to sustainability in the transportation industry is built into the very fabric of our business, and we are excited to be able to offer our customers innovative solutions that can make a significant impact in reducing carbon emissions,” states James Purvis, president of GreenPath Logistics. “The deployment of Hypertruck ERX units in our operations is a momentous next step in our electrification journey that will benefit the environment, our company and our drivers.”

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.