Greenlots, Volvo Partner on Electrified Trucking Project

Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group and innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, says it has installed the charging infrastructure for a fleet of electrified commercial trucks as part of its ongoing partnership with Volvo Trucks, a heavy-duty truck company.

The heavy-duty fleet charging stations are the first of four installations by Greenlots at warehouses across Southern California.

“Heavy-duty fleets have unique charging characteristics and needs. Greenlots’s SKY platform is built for scale and designed to deliver a charging solution that meets Volvo Trucks’s electric fleet’s unique requirements and is optimized for cost and power,” says Harmeet Singh, CTO at Greenlots. “The open standards-based charging approach built into Greenlots’s platform enables Volvo to future-proof its investments in the charging infrastructure.”

Greenlots installed two fully operational 50 kW DC fast chargers at the Fontana site and plans to install an additional 150kW DC fast charger in the next month. All of the charging equipment for the project is connected to Greenlots’s SKY EV Charging Network Software, which enables management of Volvo’s fleet and charging stations while balancing grid demand.

Greenlots’s range of software solutions safely and cost-effectively balance the power demands of electric fleet vehicles, warehouse facilities and the electric grid. Their software provides fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills, while also supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables into the grid, notes the company.