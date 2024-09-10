Greenlane Receives $15 Million Grant to Accelerate EV Charging Corridor Development

Greenlane has secured a $15 million grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) under the Carl Moyer Zero-Emission Infrastructure Program. The grant will allow Greenlane — a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America LLC, NextEra Energy Resources LLC and BlackRock (through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business) — to accelerate the development of its first commercial electric vehicle charging corridor along Interstate 15.

The project, located at the intersection of I-215 and I-10 in California, will begin construction at the company’s flagship charging site in Colton, where representatives from Greenlane, the city of Colton and SCAQMD held a groundbreaking event recently. At full build, the site is planned to include more than 60 chargers for heavy-, medium- and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs). Of those chargers, 41 charging pedestals and 53 connectors are funded by the grant from the SCAQMD. The site is set to serve as a model for the truck stop of the future as the nation continues to electrify freight transportation.

“Greenlane is clearly defining a path toward a more sustainable future not only for the transportation industry, but also for residents living in San Bernardino County, who are subject to higher levels of air pollution,” says Larry McCallon, SCAQMD Governing Board member and mayor pro tem of the city of Highland. “Freight transportation from the goods movement corridor has been a major source of air pollution in our region, and this project will help improve air quality and bring us one step closer to meeting federal standards.”

South Coast AQMD’s grant funds, specifically allocated for the Colton site, will be utilized for site design and engineering and charging infrastructure build-out, expediting development timelines to facilitate the commissioning of the Colton site by the end of 2024.

“We are excited that Greenlane identified Colton as the company’s first charging site in a project that not only marks a significant step in improving air quality in our community and the region, but that brings vital infrastructure to an important industry,” says Colton Mayor Frank J. Navarro. “This project speaks to Colton’s role in furthering clean energy production and exemplifies the positive outcomes of a strong city and stakeholder collaboration.”

Greenlane aims to develop a nationwide network of commercial charging infrastructure locations across the U.S. and Canada. The charging sites will also serve battery electric passenger car and light-duty fleet customers and are designed to provide hydrogen refueling for commercial vehicles in the coming years.