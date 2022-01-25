GreenCore Chooses Advanced Battery Concepts’ Energy Storage Systems for EV Charging Plazas

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC (ABC) and GreenCore EV Services LLC have signed a memorandum of understanding whereby ABC will begin supplying its patented GreenSeal storage batteries to thousands of solar electric vehicle (EV) charging plazas being installed by GreenCore across the United States. Under this arrangement, ABC will manufacture and supply the energy storage systems for an estimated 10,000 solar EV charging plazas by the end of the decade.

The GreenSeal batteries recharge twice as fast as standard lead storage batteries, provide higher power and offer an increased cycle life by about 300% compared to conventional storage batteries. GreenSeal batteries continue to be 100% recyclable. Currently manufactured in Michigan, the ABC team will be installing additional manufacturing capacity to meet this ongoing demand for their GreenSeal batteries as well as other energy storage opportunities.

“We are delighted to partner with a leading EV infrastructure developer like GreenCore,” says Dr. Edward Shaffer, founder and CEO of Advanced Battery Concepts. “It is great to be working with a developer whose first priority is a superior customers experience in an environmentally sound and responsible way. We look forward to working together to support the energy storage needs of GreenCore for many years to come.”

“ABC provides an ideal battery solution for cleaner and greener EV charging,” states Frank Baumann, CEO of GreenCore. “They enable us to harness solar electricity generated on site to minimize our impact on the world with a game-changing, 100 percent recyclable battery.”