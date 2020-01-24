Green Truck Summit Names Keynote Speaker

Sean Waters, vice president of product compliance and regulatory affairs for Daimler Trucks North America, will give the keynote address at Green Truck Summit 2020 on March 3, 2020. Waters will discuss the future of trucks powered by electricity, diesel fuel and hydrogen fuel cells.

Held in conjunction with The Work Truck Show 2020 as part of Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit provides a look into the latest productivity options, alternative fuel and technology solutions for vocational trucks. Work Truck Week runs March 3–6 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

Green Truck Summit, Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference, and educational sessions begin March 3. The Work Truck Show exhibit hall opens March 4 and runs through noon on March 6.

Waters works with regulatory agency leadership on standard-setting initiatives for commercial vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty engine emission certification, vehicle greenhouse gas regulations and safety compliance. He also oversees compliance and regulations related to Daimler Trucks North America’s export products.

He serves as chair of the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA), where he provides advice, counsel and recommendations on the scientific and technical aspects of programs related to commercial truck emissions control strategies and safety technologies.

“Waters’ deep knowledge of vehicle emissions and greenhouse gas standards makes him an ideal keynote speaker for the Green Truck Summit,” says Doyle Sumrall, managing director at NTEA. “We look forward to learning more about how regulatory standards affect what strategies and technologies companies are using on the path toward zero emissions.”

Green Truck Summit begins March 3 at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks, followed by Waters’ keynote address at 8:45 a.m. After the keynote, attendees can participate in a variety of general sessions. Lunch is included with conference registration, as is a reception from 5–6 p.m. John Davis, creator, host and executive producer of MotorWeek, returns as event emcee.

In addition to the Green Truck Summit general sessions, attendees can choose from dozens of concurrent sessions March 3–5 covering topics such as vehicle weight management, building better vehicle spec’s, maximizing the value of aftermarket tires, OEM chassis updates and more.

Registration for Green Truck Summit includes full access to the Work Truck Show exhibit hall March 4–6, as well as Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive where attendees can test-drive or ride in the newest work trucks featuring the latest clean vehicle solutions and alternative fuel applications March 4–5.

Advance registration discounts end on Feb. 6, 2020.

For more information about Green Truck Summit, Sean Waters, or the Work Truck Show, click here.

Photo: Green Truck Summit 2020 keynote speaker Sean Waters