Gravity Opens Flagship Electric Vehicle Charging Center in Core of Big Apple

New York-based electric vehicle infrastructure startup Gravity Inc. was joined by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Con Edison, Related Companies, U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler and New York City officials to open its flagship Midtown Manhattan EV charging center to the public.

Gravity’s equipment can charge at a rate of 2,400 miles per hour, equivalent to 200 miles of range in just five minutes.

After months of extensive testing with commercial fleets, all EV owners and major fleet operators will now have access to Gravity’s 24 500-kW charging systems at the indoor parking garage at 401 West 42nd Street, which is a partnership with Related Companies. The charging systems are ceiling-mounted within the footprint of existing parking spaces, with no additional space required. Zero utility upgrades were made to the building or surrounding grid — making this installation easily replicable at any parking site nationwide.

Certified by UL Solutions and backed by GV (Google Ventures), Gravity’s complete line of 500-kW Distributed Energy Access Points (DEAPs) will rapidly accelerate American EV adoption and the green transition of the electrical grid. This equipment is faster than any competitor, including Tesla, and so compact that it can be deployed in any indoor or outdoor setting.

Advantages of the Gravity customer experience include:

Charging is available seven days a week with on-site attendants.

90-times faster than comparably sized Level 2 chargers deployed in most garages.

Futureproof: Faster charging than any car currently on the U.S. market can accept.

For the first time, the only charging limitation is in the auto manufacturers’ choice of battery.

24 charging stalls, with more expected at the site soon, so drivers never have to wait for open equipment.

User-friendly plug-in and charge with auto authentication for all vehicle types and no interface required.

Tap-and-go payment for on-demand charging with no appointment necessary.

Extended parking is available after charging in the adjacent parking facility.

Bidirectional-ready, with equipment engineered to send battery power back to the building and grid.

“Automakers love to tout their EVs’ top driving speed, but what matters more than anything for drivers is how fast a car can charge,” says Moshe Cohen, CEO of Gravity. “Our technology can provide a car with 40 miles of range in just a minute of charging. With these speeds, we can push the entire industry to vehicles with faster-charging batteries. Charging is just one aspect of our DEAPs. With cars connected to DEAPs wherever they are parked, we can usher in a new, clean, inexpensive and flexible electricity network where the EV owners have control of their power. We are ready to scale and start a very exciting EV revolution.”

“We congratulate Gravity on the grand opening of its Charging Center, which represents the next evolution in access to fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicle drivers,” adds Richard Kauffman, NYSERDA chair. “Gravity’s innovative charging technology is a market changer that will allow the public in one of the largest and busiest cities in the world the ability to ‘charge and go’ more quickly, thereby providing a more enjoyable driving experience.”

Gravity’s DEAPs function as EV chargers but are capable of much more. They directly interface with other sources and uses of power and augment electrical grids, flexibly stabilizing and allocating power to prevent new demand spikes and eliminating the need for infrastructure upgrades. These innovations enable Gravity to onboard large-scale fast charging without straining the grid and often without any need for utility upgrades.

Photo credit: Gravity